TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of evacuees from Florida were flown from Israel to Tampa in one of several flights ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor and first lady Casey DeSantis greeted more than 270 Floridians arriving from the Middle East at Tampa International Airport, Sunday night.

The governor said seven other people arrived in Orlando in the afternoon.

DeSantis teamed up with Project Dynamo to fly them home from the war zone and has enlisted the Florida Division of Emergency Management to lead efforts for additional flights to safely bring Floridians home.

