ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a beautiful day for a neighbor unveiling at Rollins college in Winter Park.

A sculpture of Mr. Rogers went up on campus Saturday, depicting the college’s most famous alumnus.

Standing seven and a half feet tall and weighing more than three-thousand pounds, it shows Rogers in his iconic sweater and sneakers, surrounded by children.

“That’s all really him, ” said Roger’s son, John. “He doesn’t, he didn’t come home and put a sweater on and put tennis shoes on, but he was very gentle. He was not an actor. It was all true blue.”‘

“It shows Fred doing what he did all the time,” said Roger’s nephew Daniel Crozier, “and the children, the attitude of the children matches beautifully. The way they always looked as I remember them with him.”

Sculptor Paul Day captured in detail, Mr. Rogers and the children in bronze, titling it “A Beautiful Day For A Neighbor.”

He said Fred Rogers reminds us to never to forget the children in all of us

“May their influence continue to inspire us and future generations to kindness, service to others and generosity of spirit. Thank you,” said Day.

