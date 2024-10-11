POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A possible sinkhole nearly swallowed up two Central Florida homes Thursday after Hurricane Milton battered the area.

The foundation in between the two homes washed away and now, a gaping hole, estimated to be 12 feet deep is left behind.

The families inside are thankful they made it out alive.

Antayvia Lawson lives right next door to the damaged home, video shows where the corner of the garage started to collapse and the homeowner’s SUV still stuck inside the garage. Lawson says says he parked it there thinking it would be safe from the storm.

“It’s horrific, especially with families in there, but as far as the sound of the weather last night, we wouldn’t even imagine to come out to see this. It was just tragic,” Antayvia Lawson.

“I feel for everybody in this neighborhood and you know because it’s got to be scary especially living next door,” said neighbor, Debbie Sumner.

As for the damage, parts of the driveway looks more like a cliff, with part of the foundation underneath gone.

Also inside the hole, there is a yellow pick up truck along with a mess of branches, broken concrete and piles of cinderblocks.

The side yard of the home next door is completely gone along with the sidewalk leading to the front door.

“You just can’t imagine it and then my my friend there says there’s a truck in there and I said ‘Truck, oh goodness, gracious how in the world?” said Sumner.

Polk County officials are now investigating whether this is a sinkhole or a washout from the storm.

For now, neighbors nearby are hoping the hole doesn’t get any bigger.

“Even in my parent’s yard part of this grassy area is soft. I stepped in it earlier and my foot literally went down in the grass so that’s why it’s taped off as well.”

Meanwhile, a few miles down the road, the foundation of railroad tracks washed away, residents say there are several places around Polk County that have washed out.

Volusia county also experiencing washed out roads.

Right now a portion of the Turnpike near State Road 91 in Lake County is also in need of repair.

