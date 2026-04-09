MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A case of road rage on Interstate 275 has landed two men in Manatee County Jail.

State troopers said 50-year-old Gary Thompson was driving under the influence when he sideswiped another driver, Wednesday morning.

The victim of the crash, 55-year-old Paul Shannon, then pulled out a gun and forced Thompson to get on the ground, investigators said.

According to troopers, Shanon was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Thompson was arrested for DUI and refusal to submit a urine test.

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