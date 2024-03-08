MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An argument turned into a shootout after a truck driver threw a water bottle at another truck driver while they both drove their semi-trucks in Central Florida.

Video released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office showed the Sunday night shootout between the two truckers on Interstate 75. The ordeal showed both drivers traveling side by side, guns blazing with glass flying everywhere.

“That’s pretty crazy. I don’t know what I would do in that situation,” said one person who reacted to the footage. “I don’t understand why people get so angry to the point where they have to get violent about it.”

Deputies said the situation started with a water bottle when the suspect, Dylan Belleastin, threw it right at another man’s truck. That’s when, deputies said, Belleastin shot out his window multiple times.

The other trucker reportedly shot back in self defense.

“The risk there if that driver was shot and killed and wrecked this semi. How many more people does that effect?” said Lieutenant Paul Bloom.

Officials said Belleastin kept following the other trucker while the other trucker told deputies he couldn’t shake Belleastin off.

“Many cases of road rage on the interstate don’t get resolved because it’s a very difficult crime scene as you can imagine,” said law enforcement expert David Nutting.

He said some people on the road just won’t quit and one of the best ways to protect yourself from aggressors is with a dash cam showing your side of the story.

“Sometimes dash cams, if you’re aware you’re being recorded, it’ll make you actually be a little bit of a better driver.”

Belleastin was arrested and faces multiple charges and is currently being held on bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.