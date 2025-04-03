LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A road rage suspect is facing charges after being caught on dashcam video brandishing a firearm.

The incident took place near Lakeland last week on Friday afternoon.

The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was seen pointing a gun at the truck.

It was reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who were able to identify the driver as 22-year-old Camden Davis.

He now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

