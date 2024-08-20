PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman’s assassination attempt on former President Trump during his campaign rally in July forced the closure of the road leading to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The roads were closed as a safety precaution after the attempt on the former president’s life. However, the closure created traffic headaches for people living in the area.

After a string of residential complaints the Secret Service agreed to only close that stretch of road when the former president is in town.

The closure has since been lifted.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.