RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida police officer is being called a hero after he sounded the alarm and rescued a family from a burning home after a truck that was parked in front of the home caught on fire.

Body camera video captured the moments Riviera Beach officer Andrew Hinds saved the family from danger on Sunday morning.

Hinds was on duty when he noticed smoke.

“While we were doing traffic, we looked up and saw smoke coming from a house,” he said.

He and other officers rushed to the home and found a truck covered in flames up against the house.

“Residents were flagging us down, telling us there were people inside; some small kids and a family,” said Hinds.

He called a dispatcher about the truck engulfed in flames.

“It’s really bad, its getting engulfed right next to the house. The house is about to catch on fire as well,” Hinds tells dispatchers.

Then he joined the other officers rushed to the home and began knocking to alert them on what was happening.

“Your house, look! It’s going to be set on fire! Anybody else in the house? Get them out. Everybody out! Everybody out! Hurry up, get out,” Hinds could be heard telling the family inside the home. “Go go go go go!”

Hinds said the family of four was asleep and unaware of the fire.

Luckily, they all made it out safely and could be seen being comforted by neighbors as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The officer said he was at the right place, right time and that while the truck was destroyed, it was a day to reflect on the job he and other officers do.

“Honestly, I’m just relieved that everybody got out and it didn’t spread anymore,” said Hinds. “I would hate to even think about what would happen if we didn’t see the fire. So it was nice that we just happened to be at the right time at the right place.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.