DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A tornado landed over Kings Point in Delray Beach Saturday night.

Ring camera footage captured the chaos caused by the disaster as it touched down in Palm Beach County.

The video shows the wind suddenly picking up, blowing around pool toys and pushing debris into a backyard pool.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado did occur, but they have not determined how strong the tornado was.

No injuries were reported.

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