TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A civil rights leader plans to head to the state’s Capitol Wednesday prepared to deliver a major message to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Reverend Al Shartpon, who has been in the news for decades and is considered a controversial figure, said that DeSantis has been putting pressure on groups like the College Board, who came up with an Advance Placement African American Studies course.

Now, the reverend is heading to Tallahassee to talk about that.

“A disgrace to this country,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton has called DeSantis’ objections to the course as an attempt to erase Black history.

“Our Department of Education looked at that and said, “In Florida, we do education not indoctrination,’ and so that runs a foul on our standards,” DeSantis said.

The non-profit, College Board, which administers both the college entrance exams, the ACT and SAT, created the course.

But now, the College Board is fighting back against the governor.

“We are very glad to see that the College Board is speaking up and pushing back because Black history is American history, and right now, the road that Florida’s leadership is taking us down, is on the wrong side of history,” said Democratic State Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

The original course was a pilot program, and the College Board made some changes in early February. Changes that the administration took partial credit for, thanking the College Board for recognizing that the coursework was problematic.

But, the College Board refuted that.

The controversy has already invited protests and potential lawsuits, with the governor hinting that more changes could happen.

That same course is also being used in one school in New Jersey, but the state has decided to expand the course to 26 other schools.

Sharpton and other supporters plan to gather at a church in Tallahassee, and they plan to march to the Capitol.

