SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A retired police officer and his family pulled off a sinking save when they came to a couple’s rescue while vacationing on the west coast of Florida.

The good Samaritans sprang into action after a storm hit Siesta Key, June 11.

Ohio residents Dean and Shana Ramsey were in their car when they got swept into a body of water.

“The water sucked me right down into – us into that lagoon,” said Dean.

But Kentucky resident Mike Bell and family were in the right place at the right time.

“I ran over to the edge of the water and kind of stopped for a second. I realized it wasn’t sinking immediately, so I have a few minutes,” said Bell. “At about that time, [my wife] Ginger exited the front of the door, which is very close to the pond, and I looked at her and I said, ‘We need flotation devices.'”

Everyone was able to get out OK.

The Ramseys were surprised to learn they share an Ohio connection with their rescuer. Bell is a retired Cincinnati Police Department sergeant.

The families said they plan to reunite in the near future.

