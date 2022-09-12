(WSVN) - A retired nurse rushed to rescue a baby that stopped breathing during a flight.

It happened on board a Spirit air flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Thursday night.

Tamara Panzino immediately put her years of experience back to work.

“I didn’t know what I was dealing with,” said Panzino. “I saw an infant, the head was just back, and blue lips and my heart just dropped.”

The baby was not moving at all, but as Panzino rubbed the baby’s chest the baby’s color began to return to normal.

“Before we knew, within a couple of minutes, that the baby was — we were home free,” said Panzino. “The baby was going to be good. the color came back I heard breathing sounds, I heard the heartbeat.”

“What was that feeling?” asked the reporter.

To which Panzino replied, “Oh my gosh, total relief!”

Although many believe her to be a hero, Panzino said the incident was a community effort.

