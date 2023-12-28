SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — At 71 years old, Delilah Wallenda, renowned for her daring wire performances, is making a thrilling comeback.

Delilah, who officially retired after a wire walk with her son Nik Wallenda in October 2019, is set to showcase her passion once again for two special performances in “Brave New Wonderland.”

“When I’m up on the wire, it’s thrilling, it’s exciting. I want to please the crowd. It’s my passion. It’s something I’ve done my whole life,” expressed Delilah.

Despite undergoing back and hand surgery, along with a hip replacement, Delilah continued to practice, fueled by her unwavering passion. Nik, recognizing his mother’s longing to perform, devised a unique birthday and Christmas gift.

“I thought it might be real cool to offer her an opportunity to perform, not knowing what the outcome would be,” said Nik.

Without hesitation, Delilah accepted the offer.

On her 71st birthday, Delilah will join Nik and other family members under the big top for two performances of “Brave New Wonderland,” a collaborative show between Nik and the Circus Arts Conservatory.

“It’s home. I’m home when I’m up on the wire,” exclaimed Delilah.

More than just a spectacular gift, this performance is a part of Delilah’s life, showcasing a pyramid act that has been a significant part of her and Nik’s shared history.

“She’s going to be on the wire with us doing a pyramid, which is what she has done as a child and I have done as a child. Of course, she taught me how to walk the wire and hold pyramids,” shared Nik. “When I was younger she would say you need to come over, you need to practice, you need to be prepared you need to over train. Now, I’m telling my mom, and now our roles are reversed.”

The show, “Brave New Wonderland,” has been extended through January, providing audiences an opportunity to witness the age-defying performance of Delilah Wallenda.

“71 is just a number. You’ve just got to keep on trucking on and follow your dream. Don’t give up on it no matter how old you are, just keep going,” encouraged Delilah.

