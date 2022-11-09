(WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole is set to arrive in Florida, several counties in the northern part of the state are starting to experience some of its effects.

In Palm Beach County, mostly white water and seafoam on the sand could be seen at Boynton Beach, Wednesday.

Rain and wind are expected to pick up in the evening.

At Briny Breezes mobile home park, residents experienced some flooding in parking lots and on the road.

Residents at the mobile home park said they know what this is like because they prepare every time there is a storm. They are shocked that a storm has appeared this late during hurricane season.

“I’ve never seen a storm really so late coming in November,” a tourist said. “I’ve been coming here 15 years, and this is unbelievable, very unexpected.”

“I think it’s insane, but it’s Florida, and Florida’s temperamental, so I’m not shocked,” said a resident.

People at the mobile home park have boarded up their homes and are not staying throughout the night because they don’t know if tornadoes could form in the area.

Still, they are happy this is not a catastrophic storm, and that it will not be stronger than forecasted.

Further north, in the areas that are expected to get the worst of the storm, the eye of the storm is expected to arrive in Fort Pierce.

It was quite the spectacle at Jetty Park as people gathered outside to feel the impacts of the upcoming storm.

The area is under a hurricane warning.

St. Lucie County officials have warned people about the effects Nicole will have once she makes landfall Wednesday night and during the early morning on Thursday.

The biggest concern for county officials is not only the wind but the storm surge.

“We are hurricane ready, but things happen, just duck if something flies,” said a resident.

“We thought we were getting lucky for a while there,” said a resident.

“It was a pretty slow storm season, so I guess a late developing one for us, it was a little present for Christmas for us,” said a resident. “Hopefully it doesn’t hit the coast too hard, like in the Bahamas.”

There are no mandatory evacuations in place, but St. Lucie County officials are recommending that people do evacuate, especially in the barrier islands.

They also caution people to get their preparations ready and to remain inside during the evening.

In Cocoa Beach, the rain began to pick up Wednesday afternoon, but conditions were not bad, as people dealt with wind and waves.

Several people gathered at the beach to experience the conditions as Nicole churned off shore.

Some businesses in the area did shut down their operations, while gas stations remained open.

Brevard County has opened shelters for people out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.