(WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole is set to arrive in Florida, several counties in the northern part of the state are starting to experience some of the effects caused by the Nicole.

In Palm Beach County, mostly white water and seafoam on the sand could be seen at Boynton Beach, Wednesday.

Rain and wind are expected to pick up in the evening.

At Briny Breezes mobile home park, residents are experienced some flooding in parking lots and on the road.

Residents at the mobile home park said they know what this is like because they prepare every time there is a storm. They are shocked that a storm has appeared this late during hurricane season.

“I’ve never seen a storm really so late coming in November,” a tourist said. “I’ve been coming here 15 years, and this is unbelievable. Very unexpected.”

“I think it’s insane, but it’s Florida, and Florida’s temperamental, so I’m not shocked,” said a resident.

People at the mobile home park have boarded up their homes and are not staying throughout the night because they don’t know if there could potentially be any tornadoes that could form in the area.

They are happy that this is not a catastrophic storm and that it will not be stronger than it forecasted to be.

Further north in the areas that are expected to get the worse of the storm, the eye of the storm is expected to be in Fort Pierce.

It was the quite the spectacle at Jetty Park as people gathered outside to feel the impacts of the upcoming storm.

The area is under a hurricane warning.

St. Lucie County officials have warned people about the effects Nicole will have once she makes landfall Wednesday night and during the early morning on Thursday.

The biggest concern for county officials is not only the wind, but the storm surge.

Th waves that have crashed onto the land has caused the water to come up onto the land, which is expected to get worse.

“We are hurricane ready, but things happen, just duck if something flies,” said a resident.

“We thought we were getting lucky for a while there,” said a resident.

“It was a pretty slow storm season, so I guess a late developing one for us, it was a little present for Christmas for us,” said a resident. “Hopefully it doesn’t hit the coast too hard like in the Bahamas.

There are no mandatory evacuations in place, but St. Lucie County officials are recommending that people do evacuate, especially in the barrier islands.

They also caution people to get their preparations ready and to remain inside during the evening.

In Cocoa Beach, the rain began to pick up.

Conditions Wednesday afternoon were not bad as people dealt with wind and waves.

Several people gathered at the beach to experience the conditions as Nicole is set to make landfall.

Some businesses in the area did shut down their operations, while gas stations remained open.

Brevard County has opened shelters for people in an abundance of caution.

