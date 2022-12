CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida family turned debris into decor.

The Cape Coral residents piled up tree branches downed by hurricane Ian and turned them into a makeshift tree covered with Christmas lights.

They also made a sleigh and reindeer from some of the branches.

The family plans to keep the tree up through the beginning of the new year.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.