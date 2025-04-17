GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — New research from the University of Florida, as well as Centre College in Kentucky, into alligator attacks suggests the animals aren’t usually the instigators and that alligator attacks are at least 96 percent avoidable.

Most alligator attacks are caused by people engaging in risky behavior, as opposed to the animals acting overly aggressive.

A groundbreaking study takes a bite out of the dangers of gators, showing that their bites aren’t random, but that some form of human risk-taking took place before approximately 96 percent of recorded incidents between gators and people.

The team searched through nearly three centuries of records on human-alligator interactions, then augmented the information with internet searches and literature reviews, as well as speaking with wildlife agencies.

They found most bites occurred following “moderate-risk” behaviors, such as swimming or going into areas known to have gators.

“The overall main cause is people entering alligator habitat, which is happening more and more, as there are both more alligators and more people, and as we’re building and encroaching into alligator habitat, encounters have just become more frequent,” said University of Florida Wildlife Ecology Professor and Author Frank Mazzotti. “Bites that are completely unprovoked are very rare.”

While some happen without clear warning, often, people unknowingly trigger the gator’s natural response to defend or hunt.

Professor Frank Mazzotti said the results aren’t surprising.

“I don’t think they were surprising to any alligator biologist or manager; alligators are not voracious eating machines, and they are not aggressive towards humans,” he said.

Published in the journal “Human-Wildlife Interactions,” the research is the first to develop a ranking system that categorizes human actions immediately before an alligator encounter.

The insights are coming at a time when alligator activity is increasing.

Mating season, which typically takes place from April to June, brings more frequent movement and territorial behavior among the animals.

Researchers stress that humans entering the environment of a large, wild predator should assume some level of responsibility and attentiveness.

Professor Mazzotti says curiosity plays a role in those enticed to get closer to the reptiles than they probably should.

“Appreciate the alligator from a distance; you know, don’t approach it too closely. If you notice the alligator starting to pay attention to you in any way, move a little further away,” he said. “Alligators are only interested in things within a certain distance from them.”

Researchers recommend wildlife managers adopt diverse, targeted communication strategies to promote safe behaviors around the animals, stating increased awareness not only could reduce the number of bites, but also the need to euthanize the reptiles after the attacks.

