MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — Spectators gathered off the coast of Sombrero Beach in Marathon, located in the Middle Keys, to witness Ida, a 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle, return to the Atlantic Ocean.

She was released back into the wild on Jan. 20 after boaters found her trapped in a lobster buoy line a few days before. The Canadian residents who found the distressed turtle, Ida Short and her husband, expressed joy that they were able to help an animal in need.

“It makes you feel really good to do a good thing like that,” said Short, a New Brunswick, Canada, resident. “She weighed 200 pounds … she’s a big girl!”

The Turtle Hospital team joined forces with the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the loggerhead sea turtle. After her rescue, Ida was admitted for treatment, including wound care, broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and an anti-inflammatory.

The marine turtle responded well to her treatments and made a quick recovery.

The Turtle Hospital, established 38 years ago, stands as the world’s first state-licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital. Equipped with “turtle ambulances” for patient transport, the establishment has released and rehabilitated m injured sea turtles while also assisting hatchlings in need of guidance after leaving their nests.

