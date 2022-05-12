MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescue mission is taking place for a baby dolphin in the Keys.

The staff at the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon transported Ranger to the facility’s primary lagoon.

Ranger has been in a quarantine pool the past few weeks to increase his eating and weight.

The dolphin was flown to the Keys about seven weeks ago from Texas after suffering an infection and dehydration when he was left stranded following his mother’s death.

He’s expected to be OK in the Keys with his new forever family.

