Report: White Castle to announce Orlando location

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - White Castle is reportedly preparing to announce its return to Florida.

According to BizJournals, the company will reveal a new location coming to the Orlando area.

White Castle, known for their sliders, has not had a presence in the Sunshine State in more than half a century.

The new location is expected to break ground in early 2020 and open its doors later in the year not too far from Walt Disney World.

Currently, White Castle has locations in 13 states, operating more than 375 restaurants in total.

An official announcement is expected on Monday morning.

This article will be updated when an official announcement is made.

