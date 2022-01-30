DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A teenager who was driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol crashed into another vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” killing six people in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash late Thursday near Delray Beach, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s incident report.

The teenager, who is from nearby Wellington, was driving a 2019 BMW along State Road 7 when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people around 11 p.m.

The impact caused the Nissan flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down, the report said.

Sheriff’s officials said five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

Officials identified five of the victims as follows: the driver, 44-year-old Mirlaine I. Julceus of West Palm Beach, 52-year-old Remize Michel of Palm Springs, Marie M. Louis of Wellington, 45-year-old Filaine Dieu of Lake Worth Beach and 28-year-old Vanice Percina of West Palm Beach. The sixth victim has yet to be disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is continuing.

