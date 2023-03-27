WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A strange scene in a South Florida neighborhood led officers to a grim discovery.

Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division arrested Sheree Williams for her involvement in the death of a woman discovered in a home Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Magnolia Drive at 9:14 a.m. to a complaint of a naked female climbing a tree. When deputies arrived, they were told the woman, later identified as Williams, was running through the neighborhood. Deputies set up a perimeter and Williams was located and detained.

Further investigation led deputies back to a residence in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive, unincorporated West Palm Beach, where a woman was found deceased inside.

The motive of the homicide is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.