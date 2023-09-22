TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — College students far from home now have a heartwarming alternative to bridge the gap—meet the “Rent-A-Mom” service offered by Tampa-based “Daisy Bug Delivery,” owned by Rachelle Arnolds.

This unique service is gaining popularity for providing a motherly touch and support to students navigating their college journey.

Arnolds, the compassionate owner, personally invests in each student’s well-being.

“Somebody left you behind, you’re in an awkward situation, you know, do not get in an Uber by yourself,” she said. “After midnight, you call me, I will come and get you. It’s free. I love. I don’t judge. We don’t tell the parents unless there’s a safety issue involved.”

For a fee of approximately $10,000, students can enlist the services of a “Rent-A-Mom” for an entire semester. The package includes grocery shopping, bed-making, laundry assistance, and even a comforting hug when needed.

While the service aims to ease the stress of college life, some students believe the price is too steep.

“My mom could come and just help me do my laundry, help me make my bed,” said one student.

“I wouldn’t pay $10,000 for it, but I wouldn’t mind it,” said another student.

Arnolds takes pride in the success of her service, which has helped hundreds of students transition smoothly into the college experience.

