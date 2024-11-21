DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of parents teamed up against a deputy in Deltona and newly released body cam video shows the moments a conversation between the parents and the deputy took a violent turn.

The Volusia County Sheriffs Office said the couple beat up Deputy Julia Curtin at Deltona Middle School.

Things started out relatively calm in the body cam video where Curtin is seen speaking to the parents about their son’s battery charge for allegedly shoving a girl at school.

“He was the primary aggressor […] I’m going to finish,” said Deputy Curtin.

“You failed a kid. You’re failing kids right here. We’re not talking about us because believe me if it were about the adults we could solve this a whole different level,” said the father.

Then things escalated rather quicky from there.

“Why are you so worthless? Do you feel proud that you are this worthless lady?” questioned the father.

Deputy Curtin ushered the couple into the hallway where a physical altercation began.

In the video Curtin reaches for her taser but she falls backwards.

Afterwards, Deputies said Rivera punched her and grabbed the taser leading to a concussion.

Curtin was able to get back up and pull out her gun.

“Put it down right [expletive] now! Put your hands behind your [expletive] back right now,” yelled Curtin.

Rivera was arrested, but he bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

Both parents now face several charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Rivera also faces armed robbery and grand theft plus he has hate crime added for reportedly calling the deputy a slur.

The sheriff’s office says says the deputy is recovering.

The incident remains under investigation.

Released body cam footage show parents attack Volusia County deputy

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.