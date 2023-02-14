KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Two rehabilitated sea turtles were released back to their saltwater home in the Atlantic Ocean by experts from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital.

The two juvenile green sea turtles, named “Port” and “Starboard,” were rescued together in November off the Lower Keys, the Turtle Hospital said in a news release. The duo was treated at the Turtle Hospital for fibropapillomatosis- a tumor-causing disease that affects sea turtle species around the world.

Treatments included tumor removal surgeries, broad spectrum antibiotics, fluid treatment, vitamins and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

Now weighing 20 pounds and 50 pounds, respectively, experts at the Turtle Hospital determined the turtles were back to good health and ready to return to the sea.

The Turtle Hospital has successfully treated over 2,000 sea turtles since its founding in 1986.

