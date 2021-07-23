MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A new participant is getting set for the Tour de Turtles.

A recently rehabilitated sea turtle was released on the beach in Marathon, Friday.

The female reptile was fitted with a tracker for the 14th annual Tour de Turtles, which begins in August.

The online program will follow 19 sea turtles and track which one travels the furthest over the course of three months.

Organizers aim to raise awareness on sea turtles and the threats to their survival.

