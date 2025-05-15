(WSVN) - The registration for the annual “Only in Florida’ Python Challenge is now open, officials said.

The Burmese pythons are an invasive species and are slithering through the Florida Everglades.

Each year, state officials open 10 days where Floridians can capture as many pythons as they can to remove this slithering problem.

“I have the great pleasure to announce that registration for the 2025 Fl Python Challenge is now open!” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission South Region Regional Director Dr. Thomas Reinert.

The goal is to remove as many invasive Burmese pythons from public lands as possible while raising awareness about their threat to the Everglades and its ecosystem.

“They don’t belong here in the first place,” said Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos.

The challenge, which began 10 years ago, combats these pythons from preying on birds, mammals and reptiles.

“Which is destroying one of the natural wonders of the world,” said an official.

Officials said the snakes can grow more than 23 feet and weigh up to 200 pounds.

“It becomes top of the food chain. That means they can destroy the natural food chain in the Everglades. Without a natural food chain we won’t have a natural environment,” said an official.

Wildlife officials gave 7News a preview into how the snake capture is done.

“You then get your stick and pin the head then with your hand, you hold behind the head and that’s it,” said an official.

The hunter who captures the most pythons will win a major prize: $10,000.

In 2024, 195 pythons were caught.

To register for the python challenge, click here.

