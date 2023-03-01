COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A stinky situation has some people staying clear of the beach on Florida’s southwest coast.

Thousands of dead fish washed up on shore this week, and according to experts, the foul trouble is caused by red tide.

“A majority of coastal Collier County is under a health alert due to red tide blooms off the coast,” said Collier County spokesperson Kristine Hollingsworth.

Red tide is a harmful algae bloom that kills many fish and can cause lung irritation, making visitors cough.

It also can create many health risks for people with underlying medical conditions.

“If you do have a respiratory illness such as asthma, COPD, emphysema, we suggest that you not go to the beach,” Hollingsworth said.

Collier County officials said that they have placed signage across the beaches to alert people of the red tide.

But the health risk may not be enough to keep people away from the beaches.

“I wear a mask,” said a beachgoer.

On Tuesday evening, one of the county’s most popular beach was packed with people. Local tourism officials hope it stays this this way.

“We’ll see where it goes,” said Paul Beirnes, Collier County’s director of tourism. “We’re fingers are crossed that it doesn’t really impact us.”

Beirnes also said that the beaches are doing really well as far as foot traffic.

“Collier beaches are all wide open. In fact, the last of our beaches will be opening up this Saturday, which is Barefoot Beach, will be opening up to the public,” he said, “so we’re really thrilled about that. They’ve been rigged multiple times every single day since October. They are spectacular.”

While at the moment it is still safe to visit the beach, officials wouldn’t recommend going for a swim. And if you should take a dive into the beach waters, Collier County offers a piece of advice for you.

“If you do enter the water, you need to wash your clothes and your skin with fresh soap and water, said Hollingsworth.

The daunting task of cleaning up thousands of dead fish continues.

