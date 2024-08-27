NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A red-shouldered hawk that was admitted to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida last December has finally been released back into the wild after eight months of intensive care and rehabilitation.

The hawk was found on the ground, unable to fly, and was brought to the conservancy for treatment.

A thorough examination revealed a shocking discovery: all of the bird’s flight feathers had been deliberately cut, making it unable to fly.

After months of dedicated care by the conservancy’s team, the hawk’s feathers regrew, and it regained its strength and ability to fly.

This week, the lucky bird was released back into its natural habitat.

