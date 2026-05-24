KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers released a tough little turtle in Key West.

Lilly J is a young green sea turtle. She spent months recovering at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon after surviving a severe boat strike.

Staff and volunteers cheered for her on Saturday as she made her full recovery swim back into the wild.

Hospital managers asked boaters to be on the lookout for turtles, dolphins, and manatees.

“So they have to surface like we do for breath sometimes, that is unfortunate timing with a prop like with Lilly J, there’s nowhere for those animals to get away,” said Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of The Turtle Hospital.

Lilly J’s release was perfect timing as it helped kick off World Turtle Day.

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