SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) -– Sarasota experienced a historic deluge Tuesday, setting a new rainfall record.

In just one hour last night, the Gulf Coast town received 3.93 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of just over three inches set in 2006.

The rainy conditions were also felt in South Florida. Miami Beach was drenched with 6.95 inches of rain from midnight to 4 a.m., contributing to ongoing flooding issues in the region.

With more rain expected this week, residents are urged to stay prepared and heed weather advisories.

