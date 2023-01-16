In 2019, for the first time ever, more than half a billion people visited major theme and amusement parks around the world. From water themes to movie scenes, theme parks of all kinds led the way in entertainment for families looking to enjoy.

To put that into perspective, with a population rate of 7.5 billion people worldwide, one in 20 visited an entertainment park that year. Americans enjoyed their share of the fun and, according to Statista, shelled out more than 22 billion dollars in 2019 to get their thrills at amusement and theme parks.

Fortunately, you don’t have to travel to other parts of the world to find the best parks to play in. Florida boasts more than two dozen theme parks, with seven of them ranking in the top 10 most popular parks in America.

Get ready to dive in and see what makes Florida theme parks some of the best in the world.

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom in Orlando holds the title of the most popular theme park in the world, with nearly 21 million people visiting in 2019. It’s one of four major theme parks in the Walt Disney World Resort and gets more than twice the amount of visitors as the second most popular park.

What makes Magic Kingdom the best theme park on the planet? For starters, it has more than 40 exhilarating rides for guests to enjoy. According to a survey by Upgraded Points, Space Mountain is the most popular ride at this theme park, closely followed by Haunted Mansion.

Adventure lovers of all ages can find rides to satisfy their yearnings for fun. Classic rides like Jungle Cruise, and It’s a Small World remain guest favorites, while adrenaline junkies get their thrills on rides like Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Can’t decide between visiting the zoo or spending the day on rides? Visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and you don’t have to choose. Florida’s second busiest theme park blends the two for a fun-filled day of animal-themed rides and fun adventures such as Expedition Everest and Kilimanjaro Safari.

A word of advice – if you want to experience Flight of Passage, one of the most technologically advanced rides in the park, aim to do it first. It often has one of the longest lines.

Marjolein, with Radical FIRE, says, “If you can, get to the park at least half an hour early, if not more. On the day we visited, the park opened 30 minutes before the scheduled opening time, so we were one of the first guests to ride Pandora – The World of Avatar. Later in the day, that same ride had more than a three-hour wait time!”

Epcot

More than 12 million guests visited Epcot Center in 2019, making it the seventh most popular theme park in the world. Highlights of Disney’s world fair-like park include Mission: Space, the most popular ride at Epcot, and Soarin’ Around the World, a high-flying, hang-gliding adventure that transports guests to famous places around the world.

You’re in for a cultural treat as you stroll through World Showcase in Epcot with pavilions featuring 11 different countries. Guests can enjoy eating, drinking, shopping, and attractions related to each country as they make their way around the Showcase.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, formally known as MGM Studios, may be the smallest of the four Walt Disney World parks, but it packs the biggest punch when it comes to thrill rides like the Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster. Attracting 11.4 million visitors in 2019 made it the fourth most popular theme park in the Sunshine State.

Adrenaline-pumping rides like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror leave guests screaming for more and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attracts fans young and old. Don’t miss epic shows like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, and Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage.

Universal Studios Orlando

In 2019, nearly 11 million people visited Universal Studios Florida. Guests enjoy attractions like the 4K-HD state-of-the-art Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, a one-of-a-kind adventure ride within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. With a water park, two immersive theme parks, and a vast shopping area, you don’t have to be a Harry Potter fan to enjoy your time at Universal Studios.

You won’t run out of options with rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, and Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket Coaster. If you prefer to keep your feet solidly on the ground, you’ll find top-notch live productions to watch, like The Blues Brothers Show, Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show, and The Bourne Stuntacular.

Carly with Home to Havana shares this advice, “If you’re a Florida resident, be on the lookout for special deals throughout the year and get on the parks’ email lists for deals and discounts. I scored a season pass to Universal Studios Orlando for just $150 during a special sale for Florida residents in July. I saved a couple of hundred dollars compared to what it would have been in January for an annual pass, and I still had the rest of the year to enjoy it.”

Legoland

Guests can spend the day amusing themselves at the Lego-themed park or add tickets to the adjacent waterpark for even more fun. Although Legoland is designed for a younger audience, don’t be fooled into thinking there’s nothing to entertain older kids and adults. The Great Lego Race coaster reaches speeds up to 35 miles per hour and has a 50-foot drop.

Save time to explore Miniland USA, where you’ll see 1/20 scale versions of some of the most famous scenery from coast to coast. More than 32 million lego bricks make up this mesmerizing section of Legoland, and you will want to see them all!

SeaWorld Orlando

Seaworld offers a mix of guest-pleasing shows and thrill rides to keep visitors entertained. Younger children will want to see Sesame Street Land, while adrenaline-hungry adventurers will get their fill on some of Florida’s most exciting roller coasters.

SeaWorld’s Mako coaster reaches heart-racing speeds up to 73 miles per hour and climbs to nearly 200 feet, making it the fastest and tallest roller coaster in Florida. The Kracken is a floorless coaster and is not for the faint of heart, reaching a speed of 65 miles per hour in less than three seconds and thrilling riders with seven inversions along its three-quarter mile long track.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This 335-acre African-centered animal theme park is best known for its sensational roller coasters. Although this park also has world-class entertainment and live shows such as Cirque X-Scream and Turn It Up, it’s the ten heart-stopping roller coasters that made it the 11th most popular park in America.

The Montu, an inverted coaster, thrills riders with seven inversions, rising to 150 feet and reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour. The real test of bravery comes for those willing to ride the Iron Gwazi, the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster. This monster coaster soars to a height of 206 feet and reaches an astonishing 76 miles per hour on its 4,075-foot track.

