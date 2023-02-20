CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescued manatees are going wild after an unprecedented release.

Twelve sea cows were returned to their natural habitat, Monday morning.

Blue Spring State Park in Central Florida is one of the largest gathering sites for the species in the state.

It’s the highest number of manatees set free on a single day.

Most of them were orphans whose mothers had died of starvation due to a lack of seagrass.

They were all outfitted with GPS tracking devices to monitor how they acclimate to their natural habitat.

