MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 68-year-old driver from Marathon was apprehended on Monday after attempting to evade deputies on U.S. 1.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when authorities received a report of a northbound reckless driver in a white Ford pickup truck on Big Pine Key at around 4:45 p.m.

Eyewitnesses observed the truck veering into oncoming traffic, prompting a response from local law enforcement. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Mile Marker 37 but were met with defiance from the driver, later identified as Edmund Christopher James.

Ignoring the orders to pull over, James continued to drive northbound on U.S. 1 with patrol vehicles in pursuit. With their lights flashing and sirens blaring, deputies pursued James for approximately 10 miles until his truck’s tires were successfully spiked near Mile Marker 47.

Following the disabling of the vehicle, James was apprehended without any further resistance. Law enforcement personnel took him into custody.

James has been charged with reckless driving and failure to yield.

