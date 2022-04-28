CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A rare white dolphin was spotted in a canal in Clearwater.

The dolphin was first seen in Clearwater with its mother in 2021.

Officials at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the dolphin’s name is Cherub, and this is the first time it has been seen in a year.

Aquarium officials said the marine mammal was born with normal coloring but has a condition that turned it white.

Cherub has a scar on its tail, which was most likely caused by a shark bite.

Veterinarians said it looks like the dolphin is doing well.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.