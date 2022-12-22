KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A turtle is going wild after being rescued and rehabilitated in the Florida Keys.

The rare hawksbill sea turtle was released off the coast of Key Largo, Wednesday.

The marine reptile was found on a shipwreck with a fishing lure stuck in her shoulder on Dec. 11, 2022.

The injured animal was taken to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon to be nursed back to health.

While running tests, veterinarians discovered the turtle is carrying eggs.

She’s been equipped with a satellite tracking tag that will show where she goes to nest.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.