Fort Myers, Fla. (WSVN) — A fossil enthusiast near Fort Myers stumbled upon an extraordinary find, unearthing a fully intact mammoth jaw believed to be around 10,000 years old from the waters teeming with alligators.

John Kreatsoulas, the fossil finder from Fossil Junkies Dig and Dive Charters, expressed his amazement.

“I grabbed onto it just to hold on for a second and I realized ‘Wait a second, that’s not a tree, that was a mammoth,'” he said.

The remarkable discovery was made in an area known for its alligator presence.

Currently working to restore the ancient jaw, Kreatsoulas plans to register it with the state. If state officials decline, he said he would proudly display it in his home.

