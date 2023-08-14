TAVERNIER ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A beaked whale species that typically resides in deep waters and is rarely seen near the surface was discovered dead on the sandbar located on the northwest side of Tavernier Island.

On Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Coalition (FWC) alerted the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder (DPMMR) Stranding Coordinator, Steve McCulloch, after receiving unconfirmed reports of a live dolphin bleeding in the area.

McCulloch responded to the call and arrived by boat within minutes. When he got to the location, he discovered a large marine creature stranded in the shallow sand flats. A hands-on assessment revealed the animal to be a Mesoplodont, a highly uncommon type of beaked whale known to inhabit depths beyond 300 meters. Its presence so close to shore was a rarity in itself.

Unfortunately, upon closer examination, the DPMMR team, accompanied by FWC Officer Daniel Marshall and NMFS SER Stranding Coordinator, Blaire Maise, determined that the majestic creature had passed away.

A collaborative effort involving DPMMR, FWC and members of the University of Miami stranding team is underway. The teams are coordinating a multi-agency endeavor to conduct a necropsy on the beached whale, capturing measurements and samples with the hope of unveiling the cause of death.

