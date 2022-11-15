TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hikers made a rare rattling discovery in Northwest Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, four men were scouting the Hickory Mound Unit of Big Bend Wildlife Management Area, located near Tallahassee in Taylor County, when they found a baby eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

The snake is quite rare because it’s not brown but cream-colored.

The lighter color makes it harder for the reptile to camouflage in the wilderness and makes it more vulnerable to predators.

