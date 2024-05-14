BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — The Gumbo Limbo Research Center in Boca Raton has welcomed a special new resident, a rare amputee Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Lefty.

This endangered species has a unique feature: it is missing most of one flipper and about half of the other.

While it is not known what led to Lefty’s injuries, he is now living happily at the facility.

Visitors of the Gumbo Limbo Research Center have an opportunity to meet Lefty and learn about the species.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are considered the most endangered of all the sea turtle species, making Lefty’s survival and rehabilitation vital for wildlife conservation.

