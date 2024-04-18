(WSVN) - Officials continue working to try and solve a marine mystery in Florida waters.

Rangers at Everglades National Park recently found another dead smalltooth sawfish. It is the fourth confirmed report of a deceased adult smalltooth sawfish in the park this year.

The latest dead sawfish, between 12 and 13 feet long, was found on Cape Sable in Monroe County.

The state has been receiving reports of fish spinning and then dying in the Florida Keys since the fall.

Scientists have ruled out low oxygen levels, red tide and common pollutants — the usual suspects in fish kills.

The latest data suggests toxic algae may be to blame.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urge anyone who witnesses abnormal animal behavior in sawfish or other species to contact FWC at 1-844-4SAWFISH or send an email to sawfish@myfwc.com.

