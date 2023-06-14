BRADENTON, FLA. (WSVN) – In a heart-wrenching incident, two 7-week-old puppies were discovered abandoned on the sidewalk near a Florida Walmart.

The innocent pups were left to fend for themselves inside a sealed box, their lives hanging by a thread. They were discovered on Friday, June 9 on a sidewalk near SR-70 and 301 in Bradenton.

The distressing condition of the puppies became apparent as they were brought to Manatee County Animal Welfare. Both tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease, and alarmingly registered dangerously high temperatures of 106 degrees.

Thanks to the quick actions of a compassionate individual who found them, the puppies were promptly transported to an emergency partner for urgent medical attention. Their critical health condition required immediate intervention to give them a fighting chance at survival.

Canine parvovirus is a severe viral infection that affects dogs, particularly puppies who have not yet built a strong immune system. It can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms, dehydration, and, in some cases, even death if left untreated.

Authorities are working diligently to investigate the abandonment of the puppies and are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

