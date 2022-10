(WSVN) - A Halloween tradition took place over the weekend in the Florida Keys.

Divers descended 25 feet below the surface for an underwater pumpkin carving contest!

They created everything from sharks to jellyfish to pirate pumpkins.

The winners got a free dive trip for two at Amoray Dive Resort

