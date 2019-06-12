Pulse nightclub victims remembered on 3rd anniversary

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents across Florida are remembering the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre three years later.

On June 12, 2016, a man went into the Orlando club and opened fire, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. He was later killed by police.

The hashtag #Pulse was trending early Wednesday morning as people across the state and country marked the somber anniversary.

Many chose to honor the victims by shining the spotlight on who they were and sharing their stories.

