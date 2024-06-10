ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in Orlando laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

About 2,000 runners took part in the annual Pulse Community Rainbow Run on Sunday.

The 3-mile (4.9-kilometer) race paid tribute to the 49 victims killed in the June 12, 2016 massacre.

Part of the route included the Pulse nightclub site.

Many of those running included survivors, friends and family members of the victims, as well as first responders.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the construction of a permanent memorial at the Pulse site, which is owned by the City of Orlando.

