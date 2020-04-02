Publix to roll out contactless pay options at all stores

(WSVN) - Publix is offering contactless pay options as an extra way to stay safe while shopping.

The company announced all of its stores, including GreenWise Market, will support Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay at registers.

Contactless pay-enabled credit and debit cards will also be supported.

The roll-out is expected to be completed by Saturday.

“By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.

