Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its ice cream products that may contain an undeclared egg allergen, the company said.

The recall affects half-gallon containers of Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream (UPC 41415 03043) with a sell-by date of “June 19, 2026 A.”

The product may contain Publix Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice Cream with a mismatched lid, the company said.

The recalled ice cream was distributed to Publix stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee — excluding stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota. Publix stores in Virginia and North Carolina are not affected.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could face serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the mislabeled product, Publix warned.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness.”

Customers who purchased the product can return it to any Publix location for a full refund. For more information, customers can contact Publix Customer Care at 1-800-242-1227 or visit publix.com.

