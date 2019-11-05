Publix now sells Pub Sub apparel

(WSVN) - Fans of Publix and its iconic chicken tender sub are going to love the new apparel line the company released.

The supermarket added more than a dozen new merchandise to its 363green online store.

Nobody: Literally, nobody at all: Us: We made merch! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Eq3hpJQtqd — Publix (@Publix) October 29, 2019

Publix sub fans can get their hands on a hoodie that reads, “Chicken tender sub, sweet tea & sprinkle cookie” or a pillow that reads, “Just dreaming about Buy 1, Get 1.”

Or a shirt that has “#PubSub” on the front.

There’s even a pair of slides that read, “Pub” on one slide and “lix” on the other.

—

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.