Publix now sells Pub Sub apparel

(WSVN) - Fans of Publix and its iconic chicken tender sub are going to love the new apparel line the company released.

The supermarket added more than a dozen new merchandise to its 363green online store.

Publix sub fans can get their hands on a hoodie that reads, “Chicken tender sub, sweet tea & sprinkle cookie” or a pillow that reads, “Just dreaming about Buy 1, Get 1.”

Or a shirt that has “#PubSub” on the front.

There’s even a pair of slides that read, “Pub” on one slide and “lix” on the other.

