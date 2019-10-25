Publix brings self-checkout lanes to a few stores in South Florida

(WSVN) - Publix has been installing self-checkout registers at several stores in Central and South Florida.

According to the Sun Sentinel, two locations in Coconut Creek and Coral Springs added the registers this month.

The self-checkout system has proven to be successful at big retail stores like Walmart and Target.

Shoppers can scan their own items, bag them and pay with ease.

A little further north, in Central Florida, three Publix locations added the self-checkout lanes.

“We are constantly evaluating how to best serve our customers,” company spokesperson Dwaine Stevens told the Orlando Sentinel.

