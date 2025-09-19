FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) —The trial for the man accused of trying to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump last year continued, as prosecutors rested their case after they finished calling their witnesses.

Prosecutors’ final witness on Friday was FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kimberly McGreevy, who brought receipts to the courtroom.

McGreevy told jurors that Ryan Routh spent the last month prior to the incident living in a Marathon gas station in the Palm Beach County area. She brought food, parking receipts, cellphone pings and even license plate readers to show his movements.

“He was living at the truck stop, conducting physical and electronic surveillance, stalking the president,” said McGreevy.

She also said that when Routh was discovered in the bushes, it was not the first time he’d been there. At one point, she said, he’d hid there for 16 hours.

Prosecutors used McGreevy’s testimony to solidify the case and place the suspect at the Golf Club on the day of the attempted assassination.

Investigators said Routh conducted internet searches for ways to buy a 50-caliber weapon, flights to Mexico and Colombia, and details of Trump rallies and his campaign. They also said his gun was taped on a high position in a tree near the 14th hole.

McGreevy also said Routh texted one of his contacts, asking to buy a shoulder launch missile or rocket-propelled grenade.

In texts, Routh allegedly wrote “He is not good for Ukraine… I need equipment so Trump cannot get elected.”

For more than a week, law enforcement, experts and others have described an elaborate plan by the suspect to travel to West Palm Beach, find Trump and shoot him.

Despite what appears to be overwhelming evidence against Routh, his daughter Sara says he’s a kind man who is being treated unfairly.

When asked about valuing life and the crime he’s suspected of doing, Sara said: “I’m not gonna answer that question. I’m sorry, but he’s always been for world peace. Everything he does in life is for world peace and helping other people.”

She said during the whole trial, her father has been representing himself without internet access or law books.

Routh is expected to call his witnesses to the stand on Monday. He only has three witnesses.

